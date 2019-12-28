Left Menu
Sunburn Goa 2019 day 1: DJ Snake and Jonas Blues set the stage on fire

The 13th edition of the largest Asian Music Festival, Sunburn Goa 2019 at Vagator, saw its ultimate homecoming with performances by DJ Snake and Joans Blues on day one that set the perfect vibe for the festival-goers.

Jonas Blues and DJ Snake at the 13th edition of the largest Asian Music Festival, Sunburn Goa 2019. Image Credit: ANI

The 13th edition of the largest Asian Music Festival, Sunburn Goa 2019 at Vagator, saw its ultimate homecoming with performances by DJ Snake and Joans Blues on day one that set the perfect vibe for the festival-goers. The much-loved music festival Sunburn has been putting India on the global map since 2007 and the 13th edition of the festival on Friday ticked all the right boxes by taking the enthusiasts of music across the country, immersing them into a sweet illusion.

This giant festival is not just favourite among the people for their favourite star's performances but also for its extravagant-dramatic themes. This year the focus was old school carnival theme with the festivities in the air. Festival-goers dressed in their swankiest best and enthusiastically waited for their favourite artists to kick-start the biggest party of the year.

Day one gained momentum as British producer/songwriter Jonas Blue treated fans with his anthemic pop performance covering hits like 'Mama', 'Rise', 'Fast Car' and 'Perfect Strangers' and many more. From Belik Boom, Ma Faiza, Laughing Buddha on the Psychedelic Circus Stage to international names like Kryoman, Blackout, and Progressive Brothers to local gems like Greff, Shiva Manvi, Teri Miko, Zenith, Zephrytone, the first day of Sunburn 2019 had it all.

To commemorate the festival's decade-plus inning, the brand-new underground music venture, the Solaris Stage hosted label showcases by Sin City and Vivrant with acts like Hosh, Jeremy Olander, Khen, Anish Sood, Ana Lilia, Marino Canal, Pierre Ravan and Greenage. Sunburn Goa 2019 is curated by Percept Live in association with Klassique Events Goa.

The closing act of the day was explosive as the festival saw a performance by multi-platinum French music producer DJ Snake who played a set with his ultimate anthems and classics amidst a barrage of LED panels, strobes, pyrotechnics, fireworks, CO2 cannons, and lasers. Greeting the fans with 'Namaste', jumping onto the console to wave the Indian flag and dishing out crowd-pleasers like 'Loco Contigo', 'Taki Taki', ' Turn Down For What', 'Middle', 'Lean On', 'Magenta Riddim', 'Let Me Love You', 'A Different Way' amongst others - he lethally wrapped up the night of day one at Sunburn Goa 2019.

With six massive stages, stellar production, dramatic theme, day one left the audience spoiled for choice and the massive music show was truly an embodiment of the 'Live, Love, Dance' philosophy of the festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

