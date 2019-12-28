Sara Gilbert, wife Linda Perry separate after five years of marriage

Actor Sara Gilbert has separated from her wife of five years Linda Perry. According to E! Online, Gilbert filed for legal separation involving a minor child from Perry at a Los Angeles courthouse on Friday.

As per the court documents, the actor has cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation and has also requested that neither she nor Perry receives spousal support. The "Roseanne" star and the 4 Non-Blondes singer started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in March 2014.

Gilbert gave birth to their son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, in February 2015.

