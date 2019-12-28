Laurence Fishburne to produce Eddie B comedy in works at ABC

Actor Laurence Fishburne is set to produce a comedy for ABC with teacher-turned-comedian Eddie B in the lead role. The actor will produce the half-hour ensemble comedy via his Cinema Gypsy Productions, reported Deadline.

The untitled series is inspired by Eddie B's stand up. It follows an outspoken, stubborn middle school football coach (Eddie B) who, due to budget cuts, finds himself forced to teach eighth grade Science if he wants to keep his job.

Richard Manus has penned the script. Fishburne and his producing partner Helen Sugland will executive produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.