Resul Pookutty to produce a film on runaway children

  • Thane
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 17:27 IST
Oscar-winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty on Saturday said he is planning to produce a film on runaway children in India, which will be ready by next year. He said the script is currently being written by a noted scriptwriter from Kerala, after which the film's shoot will be planned.

Pukootty, who won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for "Slumdog Millionaire" in 2009, was here to attend a programme organised by Samatol Foundation, an NGO working for the uplift and rehabilitation of runaway children. "I was inspired and moved by a book titled "Runaway Children" written by S Hariharan. I decided to make a film on the lives of the children who run away from their homes for different reasons...I am going to produce this film," he said.

The script is currently being written by Kiran Prabhakar, a noted scriptwriter from Kerala, he said. "The script should be ready by next month, after which we will plan the shooting. The film will be shot at different locations, including Mumbai, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and will be ready next year," he said.

Pookutty said the society should be blamed for the incidents in which children run away from their homes. "It is not the children, but the society and parents who are responsible. We create such situations that children even go to the extent of leaving their homes. One should examine the reason behind such incidents and the problem should be addressed," he added.

"Members of the society must create such an atmosphere that the children are not compelled to quit homes whatever maybe the reason. Because there are always markets, which are ready to push children into unpleasant activities," Pookutty said..

