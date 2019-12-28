Left Menu
Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

In the upcoming episodes of Better Call Saul Season 5, the viewers will surely be stunned seeing the complete transformation of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman. Image Credit: YouTube / Rotten Tomatoes TV

Better Call Saul Season 5 now has an official release date. With the release of the imminent season's trailer, the series' avid viewers are quite surprised to Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) in trouble again. He does not stop himself from drowning in a dark trench that introduces him to dangerous criminals and drug dealers.

Although filming for Better Call Saul Season 5 completed in September this year, the release will take place in February 2020. Many may not know that Season 6 will mark end to the American television crime drama series. This is the reason Season 5 is expected to wrap up all of the loose ends. Having said so, there is still plenty of ground to cover in its upcoming ten episodes.

Rhea Seehorn recently had a media interaction where she shared her opinions about Better Call Saul's future and the fate of her popular character Kimberly Wexler aka Kim. The 47-year old American actress that fans will be astonished as her character is going to see worse conditions in future. "There are stories I could envision where she stayed with Jimmy and became something that's tragic," she said.

In the upcoming episodes of Better Call Saul Season 5, the viewers will surely be stunned seeing the complete transformation of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman. This will be quite shocking to see born as Jimmy, Odenkirk's character transforms into the ill-witted Saul Goodman. He (Goodman) will be observed doing almost everything to make him the opposite of his last name, TV Season & Spoilers noted. On the other hand, he is likely to increase the decree of his crimes as he works for the drug lord Walter White. As Kim will not be able to accept all his new actions, they are expected to move from each other with the sagacity of hostility.

The trailer for Better Call Saul Season 5 shows the lawyer being forcibly taken in a car. There seems to be no way to escape as the door-locks have been removed. A gun is clearly visible in the hand of the man who is abducting him. Fans are astonished seeing that the song 'I've got murder on my mind' is playing inside the car, which clearly throws a message that the lawyer is in a trouble. It seems he is on his way to meet a con-man who he should defend at the court and this is certainly the beginning of his transformation to Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul Season 5 will be premiered on February 23, 2020 on AMC. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

