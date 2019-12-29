Left Menu
Success gives me a boost to work on different kind of stories: Akshay Kumar

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 16:42 IST
  • Created: 29-12-2019 16:42 IST
Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood, but the actor says surviving in the industry has been task. The actor, who has been having a golden run at the box office since past one decade, says success has made him more comfortable in taking risks and being versatile.

"It feels good that all my films have been loved. I can't believe my films have done so much business. The money is coming in the film industry and it gives the producers the money to make all kinds of films, big or small," Akshay said in a group interview here. "This year was similar to 2018 and 2017. It has been a good year and I think I have been lucky. It just gives me a boost to work on other things, other kinds of films, different cinemas, different kinds of topics to pick on, what things I can show, what culture I can show to the world," he added.

Akshay, whose last few films have focused on social issues and Indian history, said for any actor, while signing the project it is impossible to predict the future of a movie . "Things are changing so quickly, you have to keep up the pace. All you have to do is keep surviving. I do not believe in number game business. I have been surviving in the industry for 30 years and I want to survive more and more till they shoot me down."

Akshay is happy with the response to his latest release, a Dharma Productions project "Good Newwz" . "I knew it will do good, it has the seed in the right place. A lot of people have done IVF but I would be glad if more people come out and talk about it."

Talking about the criticism the film got for its stance on anti-abortion, Akshay said, "It is just a character talking and not an actor. If you see, my character is negative in a way, I am a self-centred person in the film but that doesn't mean I am teaching that (to people)." The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

