Left Menu
Development News Edition

There's more work I have to finish: Bachchan after receiving Phalke honour

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 18:09 IST
There's more work I have to finish: Bachchan after receiving Phalke honour
Image Credit: Flickr

Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he is looking forward to doing more work in the future. The 77-year-old actor, who was bestowed with the honour by President Ram Nath Kovind here at Rashtrapati Bhawan, quipped that initially when he was announced as 2018's honouree he was doubtful if it was an "indication" for him to sit at home. "When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years?

"There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work. I just wanted some clarification on this," Bachchan said on a lighter note. The Hindi cinema veteran also thanked the government, Information & Broadcasting Ministry and the jury members of the National Film Awards for naming him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient.

"God has been kind, there have been blessings of my parents, the support of the filmmakers, producers, co-actors from the industry, but I'm most indebted to the love and constant encouragement by the Indian audience. That's the reason I'm standing here. I accept this award with utmost humility and gratitude," he added. Bachchan was earlier supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony last Monday, but the actor was unable to attend the event due to ill health.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced at the awards that the star will be bestowed with the honour in a special ceremony hosted by the President on Sunday. The actor was accompanied by his wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan at the ceremony.

Bachchan is gearing up for the release of four films in 2020 -- "Gulabo Sitabo" , "Chehre", "Jhund" and "Brahmastra".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa see off stubborn England to claim 107-run victory

Centurion, Dec 29 AFP South Africa broke down stubborn England resistance to win the first Test of their World Test Championship series by 107 runs at SuperSport Park on Sunday. England needed 376 to win but despite some committed batting w...

World News Summary: Blast hits military parade in Yemen, at least five dead

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Blast hits military parade in Yemen, at least five deadA missile fired by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group struck a military parade in Yemens southern separatist-held town of al-Dhalea, k...

People News Summary: UK's Duchess Kate says midwives' role is humbling and crucial

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs. UKs Duchess Kate says midwives role is humbling and crucialKate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, wrote an open letter of thanks to Britains midwives on Friday after spending sever...

CPI(M) slams Governor,says he is flouting constitutional norms

CPIM slams Governor,says he is flouting constitutional norms Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 PTI The ruling CPIM in Kerala on Sunday slammed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, saying he was openly flouting norms generally followed by those holdin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019