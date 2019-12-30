Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry file trademark for their own royal charity

Amid the royal feud, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially applied for a trademark to register their own royal charity, after the duo split from Kate Middleton, Prince William's charity.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:54 IST
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry file trademark for their own royal charity
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the royal feud, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially applied for a trademark to register their own royal charity, after the duo split from Kate Middleton, Prince William's charity. The couple filed for their own organisation last week, roughly after six months after Meghan and Harry announced their separation from the joint charity, which they previously shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to 'People' magazine.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, is set to name the organisation as 'Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex', a name they first shared back in June when they announced their split from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's organisation, cited Fox News. According to the outlet, the trademark application lists a number of items, including magazines to "clothing items, social care services, and charitable fundraising."

"The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity," the palace announced, reports 'People' magazine. "Later this year, The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," the statement continued.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation. In addition, both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation's mental health program, Heads Together." The royal couple first released a statement in June announcing their decision to create their own charity organization. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Russia denounces US air strikes, Hezbollah attacks in Iraq

Moscow, Dec 30 AFP Russias foreign ministry on Monday called the exchange of strikes between Hezbollah and US forces in Iraq unacceptable, and called for restraint from both sides. We consider such actions unacceptable and counterproductive...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips from record levels as traders book profits

Wall Street slipped on Monday as investors booked profits on the penultimate day of the decade after optimism over improving U.S.-China trade relations fueled a stock market rally this month.White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said on M...

Report: Browns want to interview Ravens OC Roman

The Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coaching vacancy, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Monday. The Browns parted ways with Freddie Kitchens after one season 6-1...

UPDATE 1-Turkey may send allied Syrian fighters to Libya - sources

Turkey is considering sending allied Syrian fighters to Libya as part of planned military support for the besieged government in Tripoli, four senior Turkish sources said on Monday, potentially bringing more foreign influence into the compl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019