Tarantino's 'Star Trek' film 'still in the mix': Simon Pegg

Actor Simon Pegg has confirmed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's film version of popular sci-fi series "Star Trek" is still "in the mix". The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director recently said he was "steering away" from the project, apparently confirming that he would tackle another subject for what is said to be his 10th and final directorial.

Pegg, who plays Enterprise engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the "Star Trek" reboot and its sequels, said it will be Tarantino's decision on what he wants to do next. "As far as I know, Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' idea is still kind of in the mix," the actor told GoldDerby website.

"That's down to QT (Tarantino) as far as what he wants to do next," he added. Pegg and Tarantino came close to working together on his 2009 revisionist black comedy war film "Inglourious Basterds" .

The director wanted to cast Pegg as Lt Archie Hicox in the film, but the actor was forced to drop out due to scheduling difficulties with Steven Spielberg's Tintin adaptation. Michael Fassbender eventually essayed the part.

