Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Vivendi sells minority stake in Universal to Tencent consortium

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:18 IST
UPDATE 2-Vivendi sells minority stake in Universal to Tencent consortium
Representative image Image Credit:

A consortium led by Tencent agreed to buy up to 20% of Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) in a deal that values the world's largest music label at 30 billion euros ($34 billion) and increases the Chinese company's clout on the global market. French media conglomerate Vivendi said it had finalized an agreement to sell an initial 10% of UMG - home to artists such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and The Beatles - to the Tencent consortium. Vivendi added that it had started talks over the possible sale of "an additional minority share for a price which would at least be identical," without specifying a potential buyer.

The consortium also had the option to buy on the same price basis up to 10% more of UMG's share capital by Jan. 15, 2021. The transaction gives a 30 billion euro price tag for UMG on an enterprise value basis. This initial deal would also soon be followed by a second one allowing Tencent Music Entertainment to buy a minority stake in UMG's subsidiary that houses its operations in greater China.

The agreement will allow both companies to expand in a recovering global music market, with Tencent getting more access to U.S. artists while UMG can tap into the Asian market, which features big-selling "K-Pop" Korean pop stars. Tencent did not immediately respond to request for comment, while Vivendi did not disclose the details of the consortium beyond saying they were "global financial investors".

BOLLORE CASHES IN Vivendi, controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bollore, is seeking to cash in on the music industry's revival, driven by a growing subscription and ad-based music streaming services.

The tie-up also builds on a partnership struck two years ago, under which Tencent can license Universal's music for distribution over its streaming platforms. The long-awaited deal should also boost morale among Chinese deal-makers who have had one of the worst years on record for China-outbound mergers and acquisitions (M&A), with activity plunging to a 10-year low amid trade tensions between the United States and China, Refinitiv data shows.

Vivendi shares edged up 0.3% in early trading, with the final terms of the sale being in line with earlier guidance from Vivendi. Universal was the main sales growth driver for Vivendi in the third quarter, with its revenues jumping by close to 16% to 1.8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-How Trump's impeachment trial would differ from a criminal one

U.S. President Donald Trump on Dec. 19 became the third U.S. president to be impeached when the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to charge him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Republican-controlled Se...

NBFCs hope to come out of deep, dark tunnel in 2020

The crippled non-banking financial companies are hoping for better days in the New Year as they expect liquidity condition to improve on the back of various measures announced by the government and the Reserve Bank. Asset quality pressures,...

Sensex tumbles by 304 points on last day of 2019, Reliance falls by 1.83 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed in the red on Tuesday as lacklustre trading amid mixed global cues pushed investors towards profit booking on the last trading day of calendar year 2019. The BSE SP Sensex closed 304 points or 0.7 per cent lo...

Possible dementia vaccine in the offing dementia

Scientists have successfully tested a preventive vaccine for dementia in animals, paving the way for clinical trials of the experimental treatment. The study, published in the journal Alzheimers Research Therapy, aims to develop effective ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019