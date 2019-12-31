Padma Lakshmi calls out outlet for confusing her with Priyanka Chopra

Host Padma Lakshmi was apparently confused with actor Priyanka Chopra by a news outlet and she has called out the publication for the gaffe. The goof-up took place over the weekend, when The New Yorker tagged a photo of Lakshmi as Chopra in an Instagram post featuring celebrities' favourite cartoons illustrations from the magazine.

The "Top Chef" judge shared a screenshot of the error, with a caption intentionally tagging The New Yorker as The New York Daily News. "Thank you to the illustrious '@nydailynews' for the shoutout. I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #justindianthings," Lakshmi wrote in the caption.

The post by The New Yorker was later deleted. The publication is yet to respond to the mix-up.

