America Ferrera expecting her second child

Actor America Ferrera is set to welcome her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams in the New Year. The "Ugly Betty" star shared the news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch," Ferrera, 35, wrote. The actor also shared a photo of Ryan and their 19-month old son, Sebastian looking at her growing baby bump.

Williams also posted the same photo on his Instagram page and said, "So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can't wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!" The couple, who got married in June 2011, welcomed their first child in May 2018.

