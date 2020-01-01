Society of Camera Operators to honour Jamie Lee Curtis at 2020 awards

Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis is set to be recognized at the 2020 Society of Camera Operators (SOC) Awards celebration in Hollywood. According to Deadline, the Curtis will receive the group's Lifetime Achievement Awards President's Award during a ceremony on January 18 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

"We are honored to present this award to such an iconic, talented, and truly brilliant professional as Jamie Lee Curtis. "Her work has inspired so many of us and we are appreciative for all of her extraordinary contributions – to the business and the creative community at large," said SOC President George Billinger III.

Curtis has many iconic films to her credits over the decades including "Halloween", "A Fish Called Wanda" , "True Lies" and "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later". She most recently featured in the critically acclaimed thriller "Knives Out" (2019).

The actor will next be seen in "Halloween Kills" , which is a sequel to 2018's "Halloween" and the 12th installment in the 'Halloween' franchise.

