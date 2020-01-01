Left Menu
Millie Bobby Brown welcomes New Year with throwback cover of 'Someone Like You'

The 'Stranger Things' fame Millie Bobby Brown welcomed her new year by sharing a sweet throwback music cover on social media where a young Millie is seen singing to Adele's 'Someone Like You'.

  Washington DC
  Updated: 01-01-2020 15:51 IST
  Created: 01-01-2020 15:51 IST
Millie Bobby Brown. Image Credit: ANI

The 'Stranger Things' fame Millie Bobby Brown welcomed her new year by sharing a sweet throwback music cover on social media where a young Millie is seen singing to Adele's 'Someone Like You'. The 15-year-old star shared an old home video of herself belting out the ballad to mark the new year.

She also penned a rather emotional caption marking her achievements alongside the throwback video. In the clip Adele is seen performing on a TV while a young Millie picks up a hot pink microphone and starts crooning. "At the beginning of this decade, I was 6 years old. going to school. making my class listen to me sing 24/7. probably not even thinking about where I'd be at the end of the decade. this video was taken in 2011 when I was 7 and utterly obsessed with @adele and still utterly obsessed. no change," she wrote in the caption.

The online commentators couldn't help but go in awe to see little Millie in the nostalgic video. Millie, whose career took off in swift speed, further wrote: "This decade has been life-changing, like seriously, I found my passion in 2013 when I knew I loved being on camera. in 2014 -2015 I was begging casting agents to believe in me. in late 2015 Carmen Cuba, the duffer bros, Shawn levy, and dan cohen but most of all @netflix believed in me. From there I've been all over the world meeting all of you. Met the most genuine people. grown-up and learned many things."

The young actor starred in Netflix show 'Stranger Things' which is an American science fiction series having three seasons on its list already and the fourth season is reportedly going to be on the floors soon. Looking ahead, she said, "I'm turning 16 soon and I can confidently say I'm living my dreams out. this is what I want for every young person right now. thank you to everyone for all of your support. love you forever." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

