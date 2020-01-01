Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked on New Year's Eve

American pop sensation Mariah Carey received a rude shock on the New Year's Eve when derogatory and expletive-filled tweets were posted from her official Twitter page after it got hacked. According to the Variety magazine website, the Tweets targeted Eminem with below the belt juvenile humor, and negative comments referring to his private parts.

The hacker, whose identity is still unknown, told Carey's Twitter followers to follow certain handles to get follow-backs. More than 50 tweets were posted from the 49-year-old singer's hijacked account that is currently followed by 21.4 million users. The Tweets were removed nearly 20 minutes after the hacking began.

Other comments contained racial slurs and some of them mentioned the 'Chuckling Squad', a hacker group that allegedly took over Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account back in August 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

