Thousands sign petition against Meghan McCain for being 'disturbing, loudmouth and petulant'

American columnist Meghan McCain faced the petition to boot her off 'The View', which is a chat show.

American columnist Meghan McCain. Image Credit: ANI

American columnist Meghan McCain faced the petition to boot her off 'The View', which is a chat show. According to Fox News, a petition was filed nearly two years from now to remove Meghan from the show.

The petition had a recent rise in signatures hitting a total of more than two thousand supporters. The petition's author wanted ABC to replace the long-running activist feminist McCain with either Ana Navarro or former co-host Jedediah Bila.

Few of the people who back the petition said that McCain has been 'disturbing,' 'loudmouth' and 'petulant' on the program. McCain hosted the 2017 morning talk show, with several blow-ups on-air with her co-hosts.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg told McCain 'to stop talking' during a debate about the accusation last month. Later Goldberg explained that sometimes things get 'heated' and all the cohosts are 'passionate.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

