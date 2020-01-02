Left Menu
Konnect Digital Signs Partnership Deal With Rajshri Entertainment - India's Leading Digital Content Studio

  PR Newswire
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 02-01-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:42 IST

Konnect Digital, a leader in media-tech solutions serving the global digital media and entertainment eco-system has signed a deal to promote and distribute content from one of India's leading and highly renowned entertainment studios, the Rajshri Entertainment.

The deal further extends the portfolio of compelling, engaging and entertaining content on DICE, Konnect's innovative digital marketplace platform, as a one-stop shop for global content sourcing, acquisition and distribution. The deal adds to Konnect's recent acquisition and distribution partnerships, among them are EuroNews and iflix Asia.

The Rajshri Group is recognised as the oldest, largest and most successful entertainment production house in India. The new agreement appoints Konnect Digital to promote and distribute Rajshri's content portfolio to International Broadcasters, CTV and OTT platforms, mobile operators and other media channels.

"We believe that this agreement with Rajshri reflects tremendous synergies for both organisations," said Konnect Digital's CEO, Sid Khemka. "We provide Rajshri with unmatched reach and relationships in several global content markets and distribution channels through our DICE platform. With a renowned reputation and immensely successful track record in high quality international content, including some 25,000 hours+ of digital programming, Rajshri becomes an exceptionally unique content addition to the platform."

"We are very excited at the possibilities which lie ahead as a result of this new partnership with Konnect," said Inderpal Singh, Rajshri's VP Business Development, Rajshri Group. "With a massive Indian expat population worldwide, we are confident that Konnect Digital is the perfect organisation and DICE the best platform to help us realise our expansion strategy and ambitions to cater for the huge demand we see in the wider global market."

About Konnect Digital

Konnect Digital is a Media-Tech solutions company servicing the digital media & entertainment eco-system by consistently innovating to deliver simple, reliable, intelligent and scalable solutions that drive audience engagement for content partners and media channels (across VOD platforms, IPTV, CTV and other channels).

Konnect's innovative media & entertainment content marketplace - DICE - enables smart acquisition and distribution of quality content, accelerating speed to market and driving resource efficiencies for its customers.

DICE offers a wide range of diverse, high quality content from global markets and producers across all entertainment and lifestyle genres, including film, TV drama, factual, kids, education, news and sports plus many others.

For further information contact:
pr@konnectdigital.com.

For more details please visit:https://dice.kOnnect.digital

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/konnectdigital/

About Rajshri Entertainment:

Rajshri Entertainment is India's leading digital entertainment studio. It is the new media arm of the 73-year-old Rajshri group, one of India's oldest, largest and most successful film and TV studios. Rajshri Entertainment produces content across various genres and languages including food, kids, yoga and lifestyle shows as well as a large catalogue of popular Bollywood movies. This content is then widely distributed across the world's leading digital and traditional platforms.

For more information, visit www.rajshri.com.

Media Contact:
Inderpal Singh
inderpal@rajshri.com
+91-22-66102222
Rajshri Entertainment Private Limited

