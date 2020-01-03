'Orange Is...' creator Jenji Kohan's son dies in skiing accident on New Year's eve

"Orange Is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan's son Charlie Noxon has died. Charlie, 20, passed away from injuries sustained in a skiing accident on New Year's Eve in Utah, reported Variety.

"Our hearts are shattered. Our dear boy Charlie Noxon died on New Year's Eve on a ski slope in Park City. The cliches about moments like this are true, it turns out. The one about life forever changing in a split second, about the fact that we are all bound up in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of community in times of unfathomable tragedy," Kohan and Charlie's father, journalist Christopher Noxon, said in a joint statement. According to multiple reports, Charlie was skiing down an intermediate run when he hit a sign while attempting to navigate a fork in the trail. Medical personnel reportedly airlifted Charlie to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Charlie was vacationing in Park City with his father and two younger siblings when the accident occurred.

