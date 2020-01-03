YouTube star Danish Zehen inspired Varun Dhawan's look in 'Street Dancer 3D'

Actor Varun Dhawan on Friday revealed that late YouTube star Danish Zehen was the inspiration behind his character's look in the upcoming film "Street Dancer 3D". Zehen, who was a popular YouTube personality and a contestant of the reality TV show "Ace of Space", died on December 20, 2018 in an accident on Sion-Panvel Highway in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

"The handsome Danish was the inspiration for Sahej's look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this and then we went for it," Varun posted on Twitter. The movie, directed by filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza, also features Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva.

It is scheduled to be released on January 24.

