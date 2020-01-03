Marvel to introduce its first transgender superhero

Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to introduce its first transgender superhero according to a news report. The president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige while giving a talk at the New York Film Academy was asked whether Marvel's films would have more LGBTQ representation, to which he replied 'Absolutely yes', cited Fox News.

Kevin further said that the transgender character would appear in a Marvel film "very soon, in a movie we're shooting right now." Feige reportedly did not provide any additional details.

The news comes months after Marvel released Avengers: Endgame which features its first openly gay character, played by Joe Russo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.