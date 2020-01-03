Start off 2020 with Rihanna's Savage x Fenty

American singer Rihanna today dropped her new Savage x Fenty Collection with Adam Selman. According to Page Six, to celebrate the loved-up holiday, the singer-turned-fashion mogul teamed up with one of her favourite designers, Adam Selman, for a special Savage x Fenty collaboration of zippered lingerie.

The 31-year old pop star from her Feny Crop account, which is the official Fenty Corporation by Rihanna disclosed the news to her followers. The picture shared on the account featured Rihanna looking sizzling hot in a red zippered bikini with a red puffer jacket on top.

Fentycrop captioned the post, "Start off 2020 with nothing but [?] in these new @savagexfenty styles! The amazing @adamselman curated TWO VIP boxes for you to dip into. Get yours now at SavageX.com." The highlight from the lingerie line, which Selman who created Rihanna's iconic 'naked dress', said that the collection which was inspired by 80s lingerie and Frederick's of Hollywood included a topless babydoll dress and glittery heart-shaped nipple pasties, reported Page Six.

Adam Selman for Savage x Fenty's collection is now available online for $16 to $84, and available in the sizes 32A to 42DD and XS to 3X. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.