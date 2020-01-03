Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, get candid about 'Ghost Stories'

Two days after horror film 'Ghost Stories' was released on Netflix, its directors, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar, explained about their anthologies that have been featured in the film. The online streaming platform, Netflix on Friday shared two separate posts on its Instagram account about the two directors and shared their views in the caption.

While Kashyap said that he likes psychological horror and "wanted to create something that would confuse people", Akhtar said that her anthology was based on "fear of ageing and abandonment." "I wanted to create something that would confuse people as to what's real and what's not and engage their state of mind. My film comes from the anxiety a woman goes through when she's pregnant, and the trauma of miscarriage," Netflix India quoted Kashyap as saying.

"You constantly live in the fear that, will it be this time or not, and I've seen people like those people who really want to have children but cannot. I think our monsters are manifestations of our own fear, which is what I decided to explore," the 'Manmarziyan' director explained. Zoya Akhtar, who is known for taking up some modern-day issues in her films, said, "Fear of ageing and abandonment were thematically things that attracted me."

"Your body grows old, starts disintegrating and you're not the same person anymore. You suddenly need to be taken care of, and there is a certain horror element to that. It's the cycle of life, but it frightens people and that attracted me to it," further read the caption explaining Zoya Akhtar's anthology in 'Ghost Stories'. Besides Kashyap and Akhtar, the film consists of anthologies of directors Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee.

The horror flick 'Ghost Stories' was released on the midnight of January 1, 2020, on online video streaming platform Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.