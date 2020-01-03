Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zombie films attract me, says Dibankar Banerjee about 'Ghost Stories'

Two days after horror film 'Ghost Stories' was released on Netflix, the online video streaming platform shared views of each of the directors on its Instagram account on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 21:53 IST
Zombie films attract me, says Dibankar Banerjee about 'Ghost Stories'
Directors Karan Johar and Dibankar Banerjee (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Two days after horror film 'Ghost Stories' was released on Netflix, the online video streaming platform shared views of each of the directors on its Instagram account on Friday. Dibankar Banerjee, who is a fan of the horror genre said that zombie films attract him and he feels that being scared is an evolutionary requirement, while Karan Johar said that he wanted to show "good-looking people getting scared in a good-looking way."

"A horror film should always be something else along with being horror. People are afraid and anxious, walking around with fear in their eyes nowadays. I think zombie films attract me because they hit at the fundamental fear that we all have in two layers," Netflix India quoted Banerjee as saying. "One is the fear of us dying. And the second is the fear that all of us will die. As a country, we are afraid and for a society that has learned to live with fear, for a society that has learned to shut up with fear -- I think it's the right time for a film like this," the director further explained.

Karan Johar who is a newbie in the horror genre, said, "I realised I don't know how to dabble with the genre. Zoya sent me the script and it intrigued me, but I wanted to do it in my own way. I don't know horror and I wasn't looking to make any internal commentary." "I did exactly what I wanted to do, showing good-looking people getting scared in a good-looking way," said Johar summing his vision for the film.

Earlier in the day, Netflix India had shared the views of other two directors of the film -- Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar on its Instagram account. The show is a combination of four horrific stories, presented by the dream team of the widely lauded show 'Lust Stories'- Karan, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Bannerjee, who are ready to give us some spooky stories.

The horror flick 'Ghost Stories' was released on the midnight of January 1, 2020, on online video streaming platform Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Leicester unlikely to sign players in January - Rodgers

Leicester City could wait until the end of the campaign to add to their squad and will look to retain the core of their team ahead of a potential return to European competition, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday. Leicester, Premier Lea...

Delhi govt launches fellowship programme for artists

To promote art and culture in the city and encourage artists excelling in street performance and theatre, the Delhi government on Friday launched a fellowship programme for them. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the programme a...

Governor seeks more inputs from state on lynching, SC/ST Bills

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has sought more inputs from the state government and legislature for giving assent to two Bills - one to check incidents of mob assaults and lynching, and another for setting up a commission for the Sche...

South Africa vs England Score Board

Cape Town, Jan 3 AFP Close of play scores on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Friday.England, first innings Z Crawley c De Kock b Philander 4D Sibley c De Kock b Rabada 34 J Denly b Maharaj 38...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020