Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dwayne Johnson starts training for 'Black Adam'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 12:58 IST
Dwayne Johnson starts training for 'Black Adam'

Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson has started training for his starring role in "Black Adam" . The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!", featuring Zachary Levi.

Johnson, who has been attached to play the anti-hero for almost a decade, took to Instagram to share a few pictures from his training session. "So it begins. Kickin' off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM. This one's in my blood… The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change… Shooting begins this summer," Johnson wrote alongside an animation by Australian artist BossLogic aka Kode A that essentially serves as the concept art of what the character could look like in the live-action film.

Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. The character became an anti-hero in the early 2000s. Jaume Collet-Serra is attached to direct the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Only purse, mobile phones allowed inside stadium: ACA secretary ahead of Ind-SL T20I clash in Guwahati

Ahead of the opening T20I game between India and Sri Lanka here, Assam Cricket Association ACA secretary Devajit Saikia said that only purse and mobile phones will be allowed for the spectators to take inside the Barsapara Stadium during th...

JNU Administration appeal agitating students not to disrupt registration process

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has made an appeal to the agitating students not to disrupt the registration process for the semester exam and cause damage to the academic interests of their fellow students. JNU Rector Chinta...

Maha: Shirdi Sai temple earns Rs 17.42 cr in 11 days

The 11-day holiday rush saw over 8 lakh visitors thronging the Saibaba Temple in Shirdi, which received Rs 17.42 crore in donations, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust SSST said on Saturday. From December 23 last year to January 2, as many as 8.23...

Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, says bigotry is dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders.

Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, says bigotry is dangerous, an age-old poison that knows no borders....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020