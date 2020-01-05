Left Menu
Common man has always been the hero: Vikrant Massey

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 05-01-2020 12:02 IST
  Created: 05-01-2020 12:01 IST
Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vikrant Massey says for him the common man is the hero in real life and he aims to showcase the same on screen. The actor believes "aam-aadmi" has been ignored by the film industry for too long and through his movies he wants him to take the centre stage.

"This is the time of common man. The person cleaning the drain is a common man, the common man are out on streets fighting. "The common man has always been the hero and they have been ignored for too long. I am an actor, I can act and what I can do through my work is, become their voice," Vikrant told PTI in an interview here.

Coming from a lower-middle class family, Vikrant says he has had his fair share of struggles in life, and he has come out stronger. "I was told I am a TV actor and I won't get to work in films. When I came here (films) I was told I can only be a hero's friend, but I am the protagonist and the so-called hero...I have lived a journey. Like Amol in 'Chhapaak' is a common man, who left his job and is walking on this path. There are people, these are characters, who for me are the heroes."

The actor says he has always drawn inspiration from the society as he is not a trained performer. "I travel a lot. I want to bring on-screen all my experiences. I am still learning, I am very young, what I see around me, I try to bring it on screen.

"I hope audiences like me, they laugh and cry with me and take away something from the characters I play. I am not attempting to change the world, I want people to get aware of their own self, and relate to the characters I play," he adds. Vikrant is looking forward to "Chhapaak", featuring Deepika Padukone as an acid attack survivor. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is inspired the life of Laxmi Agarwal.

The actor, who was earlier supposed to collaborate with Meghna on "Raazi" , says he is happy to have got the opportunity to be part of her latest venture. "The response has been positive so far and we are looking forward to January 10, when it releases. It's an opportunity for any aspiring artiste to work with Meghna, Deepika and on a story as such. I am fortunate to be a part of this film."

Vikrant says with "Chhapaak" their aim is to create awareness about acid violence. "It is a heinous crime and no living being deserves this. No one has the right to have an impact or influence on anyone else's life in such a life-altering way. "Through 'Chhapaak' our attempt is to talk about acid violence and we hope people take this film in the right way and there will be more awareness and discussion on this topic."

The film is scheduled to release on January 10.

