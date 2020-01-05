Left Menu
Development News Edition

Here's why there will be no meat at this year's Golden Globe Awards dinner

At this year's 77th Golden Globe Awards, almost 1,300 Hollywood guests will be served with a plant-based feast for the pre-show dinner at the historic The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 12:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 12:19 IST
Here's why there will be no meat at this year's Golden Globe Awards dinner
No meat will be served at this year's Golden Globe Awards . Image Credit: ANI

At this year's 77th Golden Globe Awards, almost 1,300 Hollywood guests will be served with a plant-based feast for the pre-show dinner at the historic The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The feast will be plant-based, a decision made regarding climate change by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, reported CNN.

The company is a non-profit organization that makes film and TV luminaries accessible on the Globes. Lorenzo Soria, President of the organization, told CNN that, "The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better. The decision to serve an entirely plant-based meal was embraced by our partners at the Beverly Hilton, and represents a small step in response to a big problem."

The Beverly Hilton has hosted the Golden Globes forty-nine times for the last forty-five years in a row. In a statement to CNN, Matthew Morgan who is an Executive Chef at The Beverly Hilton said: "Our talented culinary team is excited to create dynamic plant-based offerings for Hollywood's best of the best."

Although the meat was excluded from the menu, the chefs won't be making any comprises as far as the luxury of the feast in concerned. Guests will be served a vibrant chilled golden beet soup topped with shaved candy-striped beets and pistachios, CNN said in its report.

For the main course, mushrooms are taking centre stage, featured in King Oyster mushroom "scallops" and wild mushroom risotto. In a final flourish, a vegan opera dome dessert will be the sweet dish.

A team of 11 cooks, 120 culinary experts, 50 bartenders, 160 stewards and 250 servers will try to ensure the night's meal and each of the hotel's five after-parties goes off without a catch. According to CNN, the chef also claimed in a statement that the show also took steps to remove single-use plastic bottles and water bottles as well as to make vegetables the highlight of pre-show dinner.

"We're hoping to raise awareness around small changes that can have a greater impact. We know awards shows have a long way to go, and we all can do better," Lorenzo added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Smith's career night leads Wizards past Nuggets

Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points and added eight assists, Troy Brown Jr. had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the host Washington Wizards beat the Denver Nuggets 128-114 on Saturday night. Isaac Bonga had 15 points, Anzejs Pasecniks s...

Trump's assertion of Tehran's link to Delhi terror plot won't hamper mature India-Iran relationship, says Deputy Minister Jawadi

United States President Donald Trumps claim that slain Iranian military commander Major General Qassem Soleimani was responsible for terror plots in New Delhi wont hamper the mature relationship that Tehran and India share, said Iranian Min...

UPDATE 2-Japan orders tighter immigration procedures after Ghosn flees country

Japan on Sunday said it would tighten immigration measures after former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled the country while on bail, its first official response to an astonishing escape that has transformed the executive into an international f...

Soleimani's body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats

The body of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike, arrived on Sunday in Iran to throngs of mourners, as President Donald Trump threatened to bomb 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if Tehran retaliates by attacking Americ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020