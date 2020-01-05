Kajol shares behind-the-scenes of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated war-drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', actor Kajol on Sunday shared a few snippets from the making of her upcoming film. The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the video and wrote, "Exemplary vision and the art of bringing a journey to life! Here's a glimpse of what went into creating the world of #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior.http://bit.ly/CreatingTheWorldOfTanhaji ...@ajaydevgn #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm"

The one-minute video had the director of the film Om Raut talking of how Ajay Devgn, the lead actor of the film, without thinking for a second gave a nod for the film that instantly went into making. Ajay is essaying the role of the brave warrior Taanaji Malusare, while Kajol is playing his wife, Savitribai Malusare who is a strong character, helping her husband take firm decisions.

Om Raut said: "In 2016 Mr Ajay Devgn came into my life, I sat down in front of him and discussed the film, the scale I want to make in.. in a snap of a finger he was there as a rock-solid man". Makers of the movie have dropped a handful of songs that have caught the attention of the movie-goers and its two trailers have garnered more than 100 million views online.

The forthcoming movie will also feature Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The 3D movie is set to release on January 10, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

