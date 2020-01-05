Left Menu
Need to evolve in a system which does not encourage non-film music: Palash Sen

Popular singer and the frontman of a leading rock band, Palash Sen, said he was all for experimenting with musical genres and would "never restrict himself to any one form of expression". Sen, who was in town to perform at a two-day cultural fest, asserted that it was "important to evolve every day to survive in a system which does not encourage non-film music".

"Our band Euphoria has been churning out music videos regularly on our YouTube channel, and as a creative unit, we don't restrict ourselves to one form of expression. We try to experiment with music by weaving stories in our videos," Sen, whose track 'Maerii' had topped the charts in the 90s, said. "We have Euphoric Wednesdays, where we upload full-fledged music videos or live songs from our studios. Over the last two years, we have also created two musical shorts and are in the process of creating our third, which will be released soon," he explained.

The Indie pop band also had four songs in the offing, of which two were unveiled at the cultural fest 'Arth', Sen, who debuted as an actor in Meghna Gulzar's 'Filhaal', said. Asked if the emergence of social media and digital platform has adversely affected attendance at concerts and fests, he said, "Music festivals will never lose relevance.

People across age-groups look forward to attending these events to get the real feel..." Sen contended that he was a "huge supporter of the music scene in Kolkata, the only place in the world which supports all kinds of music - be it pop, ghazal or baul". The doctor-turned-singer stressed that budding musicians should understand their abilities and build on the skills they possess before taking to the stage.

"It is necessary to have an understanding about one's horizon, how far he or she can reach... While some require formal training, there are other self-taught persons who can aim for the sky with their spontaneity and individual style of singing," he added.

