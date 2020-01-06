Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rickey Gervais roasts worst of Hollywood in Golden Globes 2020 monologue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 10:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 10:10 IST
Rickey Gervais roasts worst of Hollywood in Golden Globes 2020 monologue

In his fifth gig as the host of the Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais didn't shy away from touching upon hot topics like #MeToo, 2019 college admissions scandal involving Felicity Huffman, Martin Scorsese's Marvel comments and the lack of diversity in Hollywood. The British "Office" creator began his opening remarks by promising that this would be his last time hosting.

"So I don't care anymore. I'm joking, I never did. I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets — hello?... Remember, they're just jokes, we're all going to die soon. And there's no sequel. ," he said reminding the room full of Hollywood A-listers about his own controversy where many on social media had called him out for being trans-phobic over some of his tweets. Gervais then quipped that he arrived to the ceremony in a limo with a license plate "made by Felicity Huffman" -- a jibe at Huffman's recent prison stint for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

He made a swift shift to #MeToo reference as he welcomed the top film and TV executives from the industry. "In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world. People from every background. They all have one thing in common: They’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He's coming for ya. Talking of all you perverts, it was a big year for pedophile movies. "Surviving R Kelly", "Leaving Neverland", "Two Popes" . Shut up. Shut up. I don’t care. I don’t care," he said.

After a few digs at William H Macy and Joe Pesci, who he referred to as Baby Yoda, he moved onto the lack of diversity among the nominees at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. "Unfortunately, there's nothing we can do about that. The Hollywood Foreign Press are all very, very racist. We were going to do an In-Memoriam this year, but when I saw the list of people who died, it wasn't diverse enough. No, it was mostly white people and I thought, nah, not on my watch. Maybe next year," he joked.

Criticising the trend of sequels and remakes, Gervais said the lack of original content in cinema has led to all the best actors joining Netflix and HBO. "And the actors who just do Hollywood movies now do fantasy-adventure nonsense. They wear masks and capes and really tight costumes. Their job isn’t acting anymore. It’s going to the gym twice a day and taking steroids, really. Have we got an award for most ripped junky? No point, we’d know who’d win that," he said adding that he agrees with Scorsese's "theme park" remark on Marvel movies.

However, he didn't let the moment slip and joked about the veteran filmmaker's "tiny" height and his "long" film "The Irishman" . "It wasn't the only epic movie. 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, “Come on, Leo, mate. You’re nearly 50-something," he added leaving the crowd in splits, including DiCaprio.

Gervais ended his monologue by asking the stars at the ceremony to not use the platform to make a political speech. "If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f*** off. OK?"

During the telecast at the NBC, Gervais' swear words and his use of profanity in two separate jokes were beeped out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Trump administration pressed Dutch hard to cancel China chip-equipment sale -sources

The Trump administration mounted an extensive campaign to block the sale of Dutch chip manufacturing technology to China, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lobbying the Netherlands government and White House officials sharing a classified...

Mallya cannot use pendency of plea to stall insolvency proceedings against him: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said that Vijay Mallya cannot use pendency of his plea in the apex court to stall insolvency proceedings initiated against him in other jurisdictions. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order af...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORIE...

South Carolina airport officer shot and killed

Florence US, Jan 6 AP Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of an airport public safety officer officer in Florence. A man shot and killed the officer Sunday morning during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020