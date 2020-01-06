Left Menu
Brad Pitt thanks co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in Globes speech, jokes about 'Titanic' scene

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 11:06 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 10:25 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Brad Pitt won the Golden Globes for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and took this opportunity to thank his "partner-in-crime", co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor also joked about DiCaprio's most famous role as Jack in "Titanic" . The actor said had it been him instead of Rose (Kate Winslet), he "would've shared the raft" in the final moments of the period disaster romance.

In the Quentin Tarantino-directed film, Pitt plays Cliff Booth, the skilled stuntman and best friend of DiCaprio's Rick Dalton. Pitt also acknowledged fellow nominees, thanking them for inspiring him.

"When I was starting out these names — Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks, and Anthony Hopkins — were like gods to me. This is an honor in itself." The actor then went on to thank DiCaprio. "Before 'The Revenant', I used to watch, year after year, his co-stars accept awards, get up and thank him profusely," Pitt said.

"I know why — he's an all-star, he's the agent and I wouldn't be here without you." Pitt brought his speech to an end with an appeal for kindness.

"If you have the chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it." It is the second time that Pitt has won Golden Globes. He won in the same category for his role in 1995's "Twelve Monkeys" .

The annual awards show was hosted by Ricky Gervais.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

