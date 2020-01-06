Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. '1917', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' win top Golden Globes

World War One movie "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday on a night packed with upsets. "1917" was named best drama, beating presumed front-runners "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story," both from Netflix, while the nostalgic "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" from Sony Pictures won for best comedy or musical, as well as two other statuettes. 'The Grudge' Kicks Off 2020 Box Office as 'Rise of Skywalker' Rules Again

Sony and Screen Gems' "The Grudge" ignited the 2020 box office, scaring up $11.3 million in domestic ticket sales over the weekend. "The Grudge," the first new movie to open nationwide this year, was scorned by audiences and critics alike, who branded the reboot with an F CinemaScore and a "rotten" 18% on Rotten Tomatoes. But horror mavens are a demographic hardly dissuaded by reviews. Those receipts are a solid result given the R-rated horror film's $10 million budget and were able to crack the top five on box office charts, though ultimately not enough to push past holiday holdovers. Tom Hanks honored with lifetime award at Golden Globes

Tom Hanks, regarded as one of the nicest men in show business, was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday to mark his 30-year movie career. The boyish-looking Hanks, now 63, was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille award at a ceremony where he also was nominated in the best supporting actor race for his role as the late, beloved U.S. children's television presenter Mister Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." FA Cup clash features 'Justice League' film fans' push for 'SnyderCut'

English soccer fans are used to seeing heroes emerge in the historic FA Cup, but may not often witness the sport cross over with the world of Superman and Batman as it did on Sunday in Tottenham Hotspur's third-round clash with Middlesbrough. Supporters at the match at Middlesbrough's Riverside stadium, along with millions watching across the world, would have seen digital billboards around the ground light up with the words '#ReleaseTheSnyderCut' in designated minutes during play. DeGeneres applauds uplifting TV as she accepts Golden Globes honor

Ellen DeGeneres, the stand-up comedian who broke barriers to gays to become one of the most popular people on television, received a Golden Globes lifetime achievement award on Sunday. DeGeneres, 61, was the second person to be given the Carol Burnett Award, which was established by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association a year ago to recognize the new Golden Age of television in the United States.

