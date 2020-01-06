Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 10:28 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. '1917', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' win top Golden Globes

World War One movie "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday on a night packed with upsets. "1917" was named best drama, beating presumed front-runners "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story," both from Netflix, while the nostalgic "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" from Sony Pictures won for best comedy or musical, as well as two other statuettes. 'The Grudge' Kicks Off 2020 Box Office as 'Rise of Skywalker' Rules Again

Sony and Screen Gems' "The Grudge" ignited the 2020 box office, scaring up $11.3 million in domestic ticket sales over the weekend. "The Grudge," the first new movie to open nationwide this year, was scorned by audiences and critics alike, who branded the reboot with an F CinemaScore and a "rotten" 18% on Rotten Tomatoes. But horror mavens are a demographic hardly dissuaded by reviews. Those receipts are a solid result given the R-rated horror film's $10 million budget and were able to crack the top five on box office charts, though ultimately not enough to push past holiday holdovers. Tom Hanks honored with lifetime award at Golden Globes

Tom Hanks, regarded as one of the nicest men in show business, was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday to mark his 30-year movie career. The boyish-looking Hanks, now 63, was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille award at a ceremony where he also was nominated in the best supporting actor race for his role as the late, beloved U.S. children's television presenter Mister Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." FA Cup clash features 'Justice League' film fans' push for 'SnyderCut'

English soccer fans are used to seeing heroes emerge in the historic FA Cup, but may not often witness the sport cross over with the world of Superman and Batman as it did on Sunday in Tottenham Hotspur's third-round clash with Middlesbrough. Supporters at the match at Middlesbrough's Riverside stadium, along with millions watching across the world, would have seen digital billboards around the ground light up with the words '#ReleaseTheSnyderCut' in designated minutes during play. DeGeneres applauds uplifting TV as she accepts Golden Globes honor

Ellen DeGeneres, the stand-up comedian who broke barriers to gays to become one of the most popular people on television, received a Golden Globes lifetime achievement award on Sunday. DeGeneres, 61, was the second person to be given the Carol Burnett Award, which was established by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association a year ago to recognize the new Golden Age of television in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Trump administration pressed Dutch hard to cancel China chip-equipment sale -sources

The Trump administration mounted an extensive campaign to block the sale of Dutch chip manufacturing technology to China, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lobbying the Netherlands government and White House officials sharing a classified...

Mallya cannot use pendency of plea to stall insolvency proceedings against him: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said that Vijay Mallya cannot use pendency of his plea in the apex court to stall insolvency proceedings initiated against him in other jurisdictions. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order af...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORIE...

South Carolina airport officer shot and killed

Florence US, Jan 6 AP Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of an airport public safety officer officer in Florence. A man shot and killed the officer Sunday morning during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020