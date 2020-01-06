Left Menu
'Thor: Love and Thunder' to start filming in Australia from August: Taika Waititi

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:55 IST
Director Taika Waititi has revealed that pre-production of the much-anticipated "Thor: Love and Thunder" will start in April and the team will move to Sydney, Australia for the shooting in August. The fourth film in the franchise will mark the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

"We will start pre-production in April and go to Sydney sometime in August," Waiti told Variety at the BAFTA Tea Party. It is still unclear if the production will be affected at all by the devastating Australian bushfires.

As per reporter,the wildfires have scorched an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland and have killed at least 24 people. "I don't know(if schedule will be hit). I just keep reading about it everyday. The situation is getting worse. I have got friends over there.... and it is actually chaos," the filmmaker said.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021.

