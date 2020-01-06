One Piece Chapter 968 to focus more on treasure, Severe conspiracy against Oden

One Piece Chapter 968 will take some more time to be out but the manga lovers continue to predict what they can see next. The imminent chapter is likely to continue the narration of events that followed after Roger located Laugh Tale Island.

How will One Piece Chapter 968 start? This is really a big question to the manga enthusiasts. Let's find out what can happen in the imminent chapter and cliffhanger it leaves for One Piece Chapter 969.

One Piece Chapter 967 ended with Roger reach Laugh Tale Island and discovering the treasure known as 'One Piece'. Roger has been successful in fulfilling his lifelong dream of finding the last island and found the legendary treasure.

What kind of treasure is One Piece? Now fans are ardently waiting to know the kind of treasure in the upcoming One Piece Chapter 968. While many are saying the treasure may be consisting of gold and gems in huge quantity, other interesting theories claim that it is mainly a plan to unite all four seasons.

According to Otakukart, One Piece Chapter 968 is likely to conclude the story of Roger and Oden both. Roger will be meeting his wife, Portgas D Rogue. Then he will disband his crew and surrender to the Navi as he already achieved the treasure called One Piece.

On the other hand, Oden will be returning to Wano and claim his throne for a short duration. The spoilers reveal that Orochi and Kaidou will conspire against Oden to take over the throne of Wano. Probably, we will get more hints what to see in One Piece Chapter 969.

You will have to wait a few more days for One Piece Chapter 968. It will be released on January 19, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime.

