Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Piece Chapter 968 to focus more on treasure, Severe conspiracy against Oden

One Piece Chapter 968 to focus more on treasure, Severe conspiracy against Oden
Now fans are ardently waiting to know the kind of treasure in the upcoming One Piece Chapter 968. Image Credit: One Piece / Facebook

One Piece Chapter 968 will take some more time to be out but the manga lovers continue to predict what they can see next. The imminent chapter is likely to continue the narration of events that followed after Roger located Laugh Tale Island.

How will One Piece Chapter 968 start? This is really a big question to the manga enthusiasts. Let's find out what can happen in the imminent chapter and cliffhanger it leaves for One Piece Chapter 969.

One Piece Chapter 967 ended with Roger reach Laugh Tale Island and discovering the treasure known as 'One Piece'. Roger has been successful in fulfilling his lifelong dream of finding the last island and found the legendary treasure.

What kind of treasure is One Piece? Now fans are ardently waiting to know the kind of treasure in the upcoming One Piece Chapter 968. While many are saying the treasure may be consisting of gold and gems in huge quantity, other interesting theories claim that it is mainly a plan to unite all four seasons.

According to Otakukart, One Piece Chapter 968 is likely to conclude the story of Roger and Oden both. Roger will be meeting his wife, Portgas D Rogue. Then he will disband his crew and surrender to the Navi as he already achieved the treasure called One Piece.

On the other hand, Oden will be returning to Wano and claim his throne for a short duration. The spoilers reveal that Orochi and Kaidou will conspire against Oden to take over the throne of Wano. Probably, we will get more hints what to see in One Piece Chapter 969.

You will have to wait a few more days for One Piece Chapter 968. It will be released on January 19, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

USAID Administrator and WHO chief discuss efforts to respond to Ebola in DRC

The following is attributable to Acting Spokesperson Pooja JhunjhunwalaU.S. Agency for International Development USAID Administrator Mark Green spoke with the Director-General of the World Health Organization WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebrey...

False propaganda to say action against corrupt a strictness by agencies: PM

Allaying fears that the government is against India Inc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said some people are spreading false propaganda by portraying action against dishonest and corrupt as strictness by enforcement agencies. Speaki...

Air India Engineering Subsidiary expansion plans hit by capital crunch: CEO

Capital crunch has grounded the expansion plans of Air Indias engineering arm AIESL, which gets almost 90 per cent of the revenue by maintaining the flag carriers fleet, according to its CEO H R Jagannath. Air India Engineering Subsidiary L...

Central assistance of Rs 5908 crore sanctioned to seven states from NDRF

A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday approved additional central assistance of over Rs 5,908 crore to seven states from National Disaster Response Fund NDRF. A Home Ministry release said the meeting took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020