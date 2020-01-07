Left Menu
Development News Edition

You should be careful in portraying historical figures: Om Raut on 'Tanhaji'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:23 IST
You should be careful in portraying historical figures: Om Raut on 'Tanhaji'

It is important to keep the sanctity and purity of historical characters intact while presenting them on the screen, says "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" director Om Raut. Raut says he researched the story for about three years to get a clear picture.

"We met a lot of historians, researchers, read a lot of books and studied paintings. It is important to keep the sanctity, persona and the purity of the character intact when you are dealing with historical figures. "There shouldn't be anything that will possibly create any type of harm to their image. There has to be self-censorship that every maker has to maintain. I would like to put such restrains on myself and keep the sanctity, purity intact and do it with the right heart so it gets translated on-screen," Raut told PTI in an interview here.

Raut says his grandparents introduced him to the Maratha warrior. "I grew up in a Marathi household, I was told this story about Tanhaji Malusare by my grandparents. It was my family, who introduced me to this character, to this great warrior. The word surgical strike has been taught to us recently but the Maratha's were known for guerilla activity that they always did."

When Raut, was studying in the US in 2006, one of his friends showed him a film about a greek warrior, that motivated him to make a film on Maratha warriors. That's how, Raut says, began the journey of making a movie. "Cinema is a powerful tool. People do not read newspapers or books or history books but cinema is seen by a lot of people, so it is a brilliant tool to tell stories that you want to tell."

Ajay Devgn will be seen as Tanhaji Malusare, Kajol as his wife - Savitribai Malusare, Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Rathod, the antagonist and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The director, best known for directing the critically and commercially successful 2015 film "Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush" , says he gives a lot of importance to casting because when the cast is apt, half the battle is won.

"If your spy looks like a spy then he doesn't have to act too much. I believe in performance and the ability of an actor. The reason to cast Mr Devgn, Saif and Kajol and others, the core reason for it is the excellence that they have in their performances. They all had narrations after that they came on board for the project." The biographical period action film, produced by Ajay and T-series, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

JNU Protest: Administration plans to distribute Identity Cards, secretly

In yet another measure to checkmate the protesting students in JNU, the university administration has provided facility of online registration. The registration in the new semester was the only process left in the university where a student...

US warns ships in Mideast waterways of possible Iran action

The US government is warning ships across Mideast waterways crucial to global energy supplies that theres the possibility of Iranian action against US maritime interests in the region. The US Maritime Administration put out the warning on T...

Pakistan's National Assembly passes bills to extend Gen Bajwa's tenure

Pakistans lower house of Parliament on Tuesday passed three crucial bills to give extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years, signalling the dominance of the powerful army, which has ruled the country for more tha...

Realme X50 5G goes official in China; price starts at CNY 2,499

After months of teasers and leaks, the much-awaited Realme X50 5G has finally been launched in Mainland China today. The first 5G-ready smartphone from Realme comes with a 120Hz display refresh rate, 64-megapixel quad rear camera module and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020