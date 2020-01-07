Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Dark drama "Joker" leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 17:01 IST
UPDATE 2-Dark drama "Joker" leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods
Poster of 'Joker', Image courtesy: Instagram

"Joker" , a dark origins story about the comic book villain, led nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, but Britain's top movie honours drew criticism over the lack of diversity in the acting categories. Netflix film "The Irishman" , a star-studded gangster drama directed by Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", which won the best comedy/musical Golden Globe on Sunday, got 10 nominations each.

Also fresh from its triumph at the Golden Globes - where it picked up best drama and best director for Sam Mendes - immersive World War One drama "1917" received nine nominations. The four movies will compete against South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's darkly comic "Parasite" for best film at the Feb. 2 awards in London as well as for best director.

"Joker" , directed by Todd Phillips, won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival and a Golden Globe acting prize for Joaquin Phoenix, who has received critical acclaim for his transformation from vulnerable loner into confident villain in the movie. Phoenix got a BAFTA leading actor nod. He will compete against Leonardo DiCaprio in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", Adam Driver for Netflix divorce drama "Marriage Story" , Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton in Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" and Jonathan Pryce in papal drama "The Two Popes" .

CRITICISM However, soon after BAFTA announced the acting contenders, online critics lamented the lack of diversity, using the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite on social media.

The leading actress list featured Scarlett Johansson for "Marriage Story" , Saoirse Ronan for the latest adaptation of "Little Women" , Charlize Theron for "Bombshell" , a drama about sexual harassment allegations at Fox News, Jessie Buckley for musical drama "Wild Rose" and Renee Zellweger for "Judy" . Johansson was also nominated as supporting actress for "Jojo Rabbit", a comic satire set during World War Two which in total got six nominations.

She faces competition from "Marriage Story" co-star Laura Dern, Florence Pugh for "Little Women" and twice-nominated Robbie for "Bombshell" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". Nominees for supporting actor were Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for "The Irishman" , Tom Hanks for "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood", Anthony Hopkins for "The Two Popes" and Brad Pitt for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

Asked about the acting categories "seem(ing) very white", BAFTA Chief Executive Amanda Berry told BBC Radio 4's "Today" program: "I'm going to totally agree with you. That's how I felt when I first saw the list." "This isn't being disrespectful to anybody who has been nominated because it's an incredibly strong list...If you look at the director category, where I hoped we would see at least one female director...that is an incredibly strong list," Berry said, adding women directors were nominated in other categories.

She told Reuters BAFTA was also working on a new scheme for women directors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Arrest warrant issued in Japan for Carlos Ghosn's wife

Prosecutors in Japan on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, wife of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who last month jumped bail and fled the country.The warrant was issued as the fallout from the escape of one of Japans mo...

Tai Tzu looking forward to exciting battle against Sindhu in PBL

World number 2 shuttler Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei finds the format of the Premier Badminton League exciting as she looks forward to locking swords against world champion Indian P V Sindhu in the cash-rich tournament. Asian Games gold m...

DTH/cable bills may fall by up to 14 pc post Trai's amendments: Icra

Trais amendments to the new regulatory framework for cable and broadcasting services could potentially lower DTHcable bills by up to 14 per cent from the present levels, rating agency Icra said on Tuesday. Last week, the broadcast regulator...

Sebi comes out with system audit framework for exchanges, clearing corp

In order to keep pace with the technological advancements in the securities market, Sebi on Tuesday came out with new framework on system audit for market infrastructure institutions MIIs, stock exchanges, clearing corporations and deposito...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020