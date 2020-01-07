Emma Stone and Dave McCary likely to have an eco-wedding

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are engaged! The pair revealed their engagement on December 8, 2019. The SNL director shared a lovely photograph of the comfy couple on Instagram while announcing their engagement last month.

The fans of Emma Stone are quite happy with their engagement and curious to know when the Spiderman actress will announce her wedding date with Dave McCary. Their astrological compatibility reveals that they are both big dreamers and super emotional people. These characteristics will probably make an evergreen tightly-bounded Hollywood couple.

According to Grazia, for Andrew Garfield's former love, Emma Stone and Dave McCary, the chief concern is their imminent marriage's impact on the environment. The La La Land actress is a vegan and Brigsby Bear's director is a vegetarian. According to an insider, the big thing between them is giving efforts not to leave a massive carbon footprint. "They're all about vacationing at eco-resorts, travelling by bikes and growing their own food, and that's going to extend to their own wedding," the insider added.

However, no date has been finalized yet. One source said that it would not be a long engagement. As far as her wedding dress is concerned, no arrangements have been made. Being the face of Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone is believed to call upon the international brand to design a special wedding gown for her.

View this post on Instagram 💕 A post shared by @ davemccary on Dec 4, 2019 at 4:42pm PST

