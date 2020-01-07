Shrek 5 will be a reboot and not a sequel, Know why movie creators are taking time

Shrek 5 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated animated movies. Its release date has not been announced but that doesn't mean DreamWorks has dropped the plan of making the fifth installment of the Shrek franchise. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the much-awaited movie.

Fans waiting for Shrek 5 have a good news. The script for Shrek 5 is finished and DreamWorks may be planning to start filming. In other words, we can say the cast and crew are just waiting for the advice to move ahead of the production.

Seven years ago Shrek 5 was actually confirmed. Many fans earlier believed that the next movie would start from the point where Shrek 4 titled Shrek Forever After ended. But later news rolled out that the producers were reluctant to continue with that story as NBCUniversal wanted a totally new concept. That's the reason they are taking much extra time to work on it. It has been a decade since Shrek 4 took place and still we don't have the official premiere date. Whereas, the gaps between the previous movies were not more than three years.

According to Collider, the characters in Shrek 5 is going to be same but the movie creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer, confirmed EconoTimes. He has been given the task of giving some new twists in the storyline and create everything new. This is another reason experts have been saying that the much-awaited movie will be a reboot and not exactly a sequel.

If rumors are to be believed, the characters in Shrek 5 will be familiar to modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will have focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now. Although some characters might remain the same in the reboot, they will receive several alterations in design to be represented quite different.

Finally, we must accept that Shrek 5 has no official release date. But leaked reports claim that Dreamworks booked slot of September 23, 2022. But this is totally unofficial. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

