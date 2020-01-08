'The Masked Singer' spinoff ordered at Fox

Fox has given a go-ahead to "The Masked Singer" spin-off series "The Masked Dancer", to be produced by popular TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. The new series, also inspired by a segment of DeGeneres' "The Ellen Show" , will see contestants will perform unique dances while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities.

"This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as 'The Masked Singer', but with a lot more Krumping. And I cannot wait!" the TV host said in a statement, obtained by Variety. The original series, which premiered on Fox last year, saw celebrities face off against each other and appear in elaborate costumes with full facemasks to conceal their identities.

DeGeneres will serve as executive producer the spin-off show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.