Left Menu
Development News Edition

John, Aditya have liked their parts in 'Ek Villain 2': Mohit Suri

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:07 IST
John, Aditya have liked their parts in 'Ek Villain 2': Mohit Suri

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has confirmed that the sequel to his 2014 hit "Ek Villain" is on the cards with John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur coming together for the film. "Ek Villain" , starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, was revenge drama about a criminal whose wife is murdered by a sadistic serial killer.

The sequel, which is yet to finalise its cast, will see a fresh ensemble. However, the filmmaker has finalised the script for the sequel.

"The script, as Ekta Kapoor would say, is banger. It was her biggest hit that time, it did 100 CR at that time. So we took time to write the script. I wrote one draft but wasn't happy with some parts of it. Then I wrote another draft and she said it was insane," Mohit told PTI. "We have narrated it to John, Adi and they both have liked their parts. Both are playing the 'villains'. Now we have to cast the girls. I can't just take anyone. They play an important role. There will be two girls," he added.

The filmmaker said he will actively work on the film after the release of his next, "Malang" . For the longest there have been speculations that Mohit was either working on the sequel of "Ek Villain" or "Aashiqui 3".

Mohit said there was ambiguity because he was writing multiple scripts. "I write a lot. So some scripts some actors like. The difference in our country is that people think an idea is a story, a story is a screenplay, a screenplay is a script and a script with an actor is already a film on floors! There are a lot of things which fit onto place.

"At one point I was dabbling with a script of 'Aashiqui 3'. I then worked on 'Malang', then wrote 'Ek Villain 2' then went back to 'Malang'. So I keep writing a lot. After a string of back to back films till 'Half Girlfriend', I realised I had stopped writing. So I took this break and just wrote the kind of films I want to make. Malang was one of them." Featuring Aditya, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu, "Malang" is scheduled to be released on February 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Oil spikes after Iran strikes US targets in Iraq

London, Jan 8 AFP World oil prices briefly surged 4.5 per cent on Wednesday after Iran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq. The strikes, launched in retaliation for President Donald Trump ordering the assassination of the Islamic...

Snowfall, rain hit Uttarakhand

High-altitude areas across Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, bringing cheer to tourists, while the lower areas were lashed by incessant showers, adding to the chill. It snowed heavily at places located at a height of 2,000 m...

More people will watch it now: Pilot on 'Chhapaak' boycott call

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday condemned the call to boycott Deepika Padukones upcoming film Chhapaak after the Bollywood actor visited the JNU to express solidarity after a mob rampaged the university. Its a very...

Economic situation "bad", 5% growth estimate 'imaginary':Sinha

Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday questioned estimation that the economy will grow at 5 per cent in 2019-20, saying the figure is imaginary and raised doubt about the Modi governments capability of tackling economic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020