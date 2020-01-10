'Lizzie McGuire' creator leaves Disney Plus revival as shorwrunner

Terri Minsky, the creator of "Lizzie McGuire" , has quit the Disney Plus revival as the showrunner of the project. A new showrunner has not been announced yet, reported Variety.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to 'Lizzie McGuire' and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to the publication. Production on the revival has been put on hold as Disney searches for a new showrunner.

The show features original star Hilary Duff as the titular character dealing with the ups and downs of adulthood with a little help from her old friends, family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form. Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas are also returning for the Disney Plus series.

The original "Lizzie McGuire" , focusing on the titular 13-year-old struggling with her middle school life, ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004. The show was adapted into a feature in 2003 titled "The Lizzie McGuire Movie".

