Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Lizzie McGuire' creator leaves Disney Plus revival as shorwrunner

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 11:37 IST
'Lizzie McGuire' creator leaves Disney Plus revival as shorwrunner

Terri Minsky, the creator of "Lizzie McGuire" , has quit the Disney Plus revival as the showrunner of the project. A new showrunner has not been announced yet, reported Variety.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to 'Lizzie McGuire' and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to the publication. Production on the revival has been put on hold as Disney searches for a new showrunner.

The show features original star Hilary Duff as the titular character dealing with the ups and downs of adulthood with a little help from her old friends, family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form. Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas are also returning for the Disney Plus series.

The original "Lizzie McGuire" , focusing on the titular 13-year-old struggling with her middle school life, ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004. The show was adapted into a feature in 2003 titled "The Lizzie McGuire Movie".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Silver futures slip on weak cues

Silver futures on Friday slumped by Rs 191 to Rs 46,388 per kg as participants cut down their bets on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery tumbled by Rs 191, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 46,388 pe...

HRD ministry meets five-member JNU admin team

The HRD ministry on Friday met with a five-member team from the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU administration, including Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar.The emergency meeting has been called to discuss the situation on the campus and resolv...

Kelsey Asbille boards 'Fargo' season 4

Actor Kelsey Asbille is set to play a pivotal role in the fourth season of Chris Rock-fronted anthology series Fargo. The fourth season of the show, created, written and directed by Noah Hawley is set in 1950 in Kansas City, reported Deadli...

Dr Mark Bittinger joins Sai Life Sciences as Global Head of Biology

Hyderabad Telangana India Jan 10 ANIPRNewswire Sai Life Sciences, one of Indias fastest growing Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations CDMOs, today announced the appointment of Dr Mark Bittinger as Vice President and Global Head ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020