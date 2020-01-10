Mark Hamill to guest star in 'What We Do in the Shadows' season 2

Veteran "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill is set to make a special appearance in the second season of FX series "What We Do in the Shadows" . According to Variety, creator Jermaine Clement made the announcement at the show's Television Critics Association press day panel.

He also revealed that actor Beanie Feldstein will not return for season two due to film commitments. "It was a little disappointing for me as she was planned to be a big character," Celment said adding that they they found other characters to bring in for the sophomore outing.

"What We Do in the Shadows" is based on Taika Waititi and Clement's 2014 movie of the same name. The show follows three vampires, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazslo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), who have been roommates for hundreds of years.

The season two of the comedy is set to premiere in 2020.

