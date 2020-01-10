Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer join 'Cinderella' as stepsisters

Actors Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer are set to play stepsisters in Sony Pictures' "Cinderella" adaption starring singer Camilla Cabello in the lead. Writer-director Kay Cannon's retelling of the classic fairytale also features Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and Nicholas Galitzine.

According to Deadline, the musical comedy will follow an ambitious young lead whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. Leo Pearlman and James Corden are producing the film through their Fulwell73 banner alongside Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh.

The re-imagination is slated to hit the theatres on February 5, 2021.

