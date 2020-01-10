Salman Khan announces 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'; will release on Eid 2021

Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced that his Eid 2021 release will be titled "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" .

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the movie which will be written and produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. "Housefull 4" helmer Farhad Samjhi will be directing the film titled "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" .

Salman Khan, whose last release "Dabangg 3" performed moderately at the box office, will next be seen in Prabhudheva's "Radhe". The film will hit the theatres on Eid this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.