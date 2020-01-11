Justin Bieber to perform at 2020 iHeartRadio Music awards

Pop star Justin Bieber, who recently dropped his single "Yummy," is set to perform at the 2020 iHeartRadio awards. The awards celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app throughout 2019, reported People magazine.

The singer is nominated in five categories -- best collaboration ("I don't care" with Ed Sheeran), best lyrics ("10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay), best fan army (Beliebers), best music video ("I don't care" with Sheeran) and best remix ("Bad guy" by Billie Eilish). The award ceremony is scheduled to happen in March 29.

