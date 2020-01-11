Robert Zemeckis in negotiations for Warner Bros' 'Ares'

Veteran filmmaker Robert Zemeckis might be making a comeback to sci-fi genre with Warner Bros' "Ares" . The 67-year-old director is in talks with the studio to helm the movie that has an original script from "Captain Marvel" co-writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet, reported Deadline.

The Oscar winner is best known for making critically-acclaimed movies such as "Back to the Future" trilogy, "Forrest Gump" , "Contact" and "Flight", among others. "Ares" follows an astronaut who survives his space capsule's crash landing in an African desert but begins to suspect his mission was in service of a conspiracy that hides a a secret with world-changing ramifications.

If he comes aboard the project, Zemeckis will also produce it along with Jack Rapke and Steve Starkey, his partners at ImageMovers. Dan Lin & Jonathan Eirich of Rideback and Kristin Winkler are also producing the movie.

