Andy Muschietti in talks to direct Netflix's 'The Howling' reboot

"It" director Andy Muschietti is in early negotiations to helm "The Howling" reboot for Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Muschietti will work alongside screenwriter Christina Hodson for the project.

The new movie is based on Gary Brandner's 1977 horror novel "The Howling" , which also served as the basis of the 1981 movie of the same name. The film followed television journalist Karen White, who is traumatised while aiding the police in their arrest of a serial murderer. While undergoing therapy, her colleague investigates the bizarre circumstances surrounding her shock.

