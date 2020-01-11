Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen detained at Jane Fonda's climate change protest

American actors Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen became a part of the climate change campaign and were detained along with a bunch of others at Jane Fonda's climate change protest. According to TMZ, the stars joined Fonda's weekly Washington environmental protests, known as 'Fire Drill Fridays' and marched up the steps of the capitol.

The gathering on Friday has been one of the biggest since the Jane Fire Drill rally began. The 'Joker' star urged the other protesters to follow his steps and go vegan so as to help the environment.

Jane has been arrested on numerous occasions as have some of her famous friends including Sally Field, Ted Danson, Sam Waterston and Rosanna Arquette, as per TMZ. Four times the activist has been cuffed and has to avoid getting locked up the fifth time, as it might lead to significant detention period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.