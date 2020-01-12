Sophia Bush, Pamela Adlon to guest star in 'This Is Us'

Actors Sophia Bush and Pamela Adlon are joining the upcoming fourth season of hit family drama "This Is Us" as guest stars. Dan Fogelman, the creator of the critically-acclaimed NBC series, made the announcement on Saturday, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Fogelman didn't reveal details about Bush's role but teased that Adlon's character will be factored into an upcoming storyline for Randall (played by Sterling K Brown). "Sterling has an unbelievable arc in the back half of the season and she plays an important role in the story," he said.

Bush is best known for "One Tree Hill" , and Adlon created and stars in FX comedy "Better Things" . The new season also guest stars Omar Epps, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Tim Matheson, and Timothy Omundson.

"This Is Us" returns on January 14 and singer John Legend will make a guest appearance in the winter premiere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.