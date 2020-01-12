'Chucky' TV series in works at Syfy

The iconic killer doll Chucky is coming to a small screen in the form of a series. Television channel Syfy has given a straight-to-series order to "Chucky" which will focus on the creepy doll possessed by the spirit of a serial killer.

The TV show will be set in a small town terrorized by a series of murders following the appearance of a vintage Chucky doll at a yard sale, reported Entertainment Weekly. Chucky made its debut in 1988's "Child's Play" .

Don Mancini, who wrote all the eight films in the franchise, is attached as a creator on the show. He will also direct the first episode and serve as showrunner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.