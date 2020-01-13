Left Menu
Billy Porter, Chris Melloni, Gillian Jacobs board 'The Twilight Zone' season 2

The second season of CBS' Jordon Peele's anthology series "The Twilight Zone" will feature Billy Porter, Chris Melloni and Gillian Jacobs. The network made the announcement at Television Critics Association's winter press tour.

According to Variety, other cast members who will star in individual episodes are Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Abbie Hern, Sophia Macy, Joel McHale, Jimmi Simpson, and Daniel Sunjata. Peele, who is the executive producer and narrator of the show, has also penned an episode for the second season titled "Downtime".

The other announced episodes are titled "The Who of You" written by Win Rosenfeld and starring Sunjata, Embry and Porter; "A Human Face", written by Alex Rubens and starring Elfman, Meloni, and Gevinson; "8", written by Glen Morgan and starring McHale; "Among the Untrodden", written by Heather Anne Campbell and starring Hern and Macy; and "Meet in the Middle", written by Emily C Chang and Sara Amini and starring Simpson and Jacobs. There will be a total 10 episodes in the upcoming season.

The show is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg's Genre Films. The original "Twilight Zone" premiered on CBS in 1959 and ended in 1964.

